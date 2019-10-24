Kudal Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कुडाळ): Naik Vaibhav Vijay of Shiv Sena Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

269. Kudal (कुडाळ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra and is part of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.56%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,15,657 eligible electors, of which 1,07,261 were male, 1,08,396 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 162 service voters had also registered to vote.

Kudal Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 42263 50.32% Naik Vaibhav Vijay LEADING IND 34375 40.93% Ranjit Dattatray Desai INC 2071 2.47% Arvind Namdeo Mondkar IND 1986 2.36% Balkrishna Vitthal Jadhav MNS 1393 1.66% Dheeraj Vishwanath Parab NOTA 986 1.17% Nota IND 544 0.65% Siddhesh Sanjay Patkar BSP 363 0.43% Kasalkar Ravindra Harishchandra

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,05,366 eligible electors, of which 1,01,065 were male, 1,04,301 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 162 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,86,624.

Kudal has an elector sex ratio of 1010.58.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Naik Vaibhav Vijay of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 10376 votes which was 7.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 50.03% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Narayan Tatu Rane of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 24255 votes which was 19.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.78% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 269. Kudal Assembly segment of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 7 contestants and in 2009 elections 5 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 63.58%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.69%, while it was 66.69 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.11%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 277 polling stations in 269. Kudal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 277.

Extent: 269. Kudal constituency comprises of the following areas of Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra: Malwan Tehsil, Kudal Tehsil

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kudal is: 16.1049 73.6376.

