1-min read

Kudligi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's N.Y. Gopalakrishna Wins

Live election result of 96 Kudligi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kudligi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:54 PM IST
Kudligi (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bellary district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bellary Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,94,484 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 99,023 are male, 95,425 female and 12 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.34 and the approximate literacy rate is 68%
Live Status BJP N.Y. Gopalakrishna Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP5008532.93%N.Y. Gopalakrishna
JD(S)3927225.82%N.T. Bommanna
IND2951419.41%Lokesh. V. Nayaka
INC2331615.33%Raghu Gujjal
CPI34142.24%H. Veeranna
NOTA20551.35%Nota
SJPA14120.93%Basappa.N
AIMEP10350.68%H.P. Sharanappa
IND10160.67%Mahadevappa
JD(U)9570.63%G. Eshappa

IND won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,803 votes (18.66%) securing 53.77% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,757 votes (7.8%) registering 48.52% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 52%.

Check the table below for Kudligi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin.)

Also Watch

