Kuldeep Kumar (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

Kuldeep Kumar is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Kondli constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Councilior Ward 8E. Kuldeep Kumar's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 30 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 26.8 lakh which includes Rs. 7.8 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 19 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 3.5 lakh of which Rs. 3.5 lakh is self income. Kuldeep Kumar's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kondli are: Amrish Singh Gautam (INC), Karmvir (BSP), Kuldeep Kumar (AAP), Raj Kumar (BJP), Dinesh Kumar Kashyap (SBP), Amar Singh (IND), Akshay Kumar (IND).

