Kulithalai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

137. Kulithalai (कुलितलाई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Karur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Kulithalai is part of 25. Perambalur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.33%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.86%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,27,068 eligible electors, of which 1,10,596 were male, 1,16,462 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kulithalai in 2021 is 1053.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,08,870 eligible electors, of which 1,02,939 were male, 1,05,929 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,805 eligible electors, of which 89,674 were male, 90,131 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kulithalai in 2016 was 39. In 2011, there were 181.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ramar .E of DMK won in this seat by defeating Chandrasekaran .R of AIADMK by a margin of 11,896 votes which was 6.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 48.85% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Pappasundaram.A of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Manickam.R of DMK by a margin of 22,473 votes which was 14.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.78% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 137. Kulithalai Assembly segment of Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Perambalur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Perambalur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kulithalai are: P Anbalagan (BSP), N R Chandrasekar (AIADMK), R Manickam (DMK), M Sankar (SMNK), A Subethar (TSPA), V Nirosha (AMMK), Seeni Prakasu (NTK), S Manikandan (IJK), V Alex Mouris (IND), S Kandasamy (IND), R Kalyana Sundaram (IND), R Chandrasekar (IND), M Saravanan (IND), R Saravanan (IND), K Suresh (IND), B Selvaraj (IND), S Barani (IND), V Vellaiyan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.16%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.16%, while it was 88.83% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 137. Kulithalai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 262. In 2011 there were 199 polling stations.

EXTENT:

137. Kulithalai constituency comprises of the following areas of Karur district of Tamil Nadu: Krishnarayapuram Taluk (Part) Chinthalavadi, Pillapalayam, Kallapalli, Karuppathur R.F., Vayalur, Veeriyapalayam, Panjapatti, Pothuravuthanpatti, Pappakkapatti, Sivayam (North), Sivayam (South), Kosur, Mathagiri and Thondamanginam villages. Kulithalai Taluk (Part) Karuvappanaickenpettai, Vadhiyam, Manathattai, Vaiganallur (North), Vaiganallur (South), Rajendram (North), Rajendram (South), Kumaramangalam, Poyyamani, Sooriyanur, Mudalaipatti, Seplapatti, Neidalur (North), Neidalur (South), Thalinji, Kallai, Inungur, Nallur, Eranyamangalam, Sathiyamangalam, Chinniyampalayam, Gudalur, Puthur, Alathur, Rachandarthirumalai, Puluderi, Vadaseri, Kalladai, Thogamalai, Kalugur, Naganur, Porundalur, Pathiripatti, Uthuppatti and Pillur villages. Kulithalai (M), Marudur (TP) and Nangavaram (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Karur.

The total area covered by Kulithalai is 743 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kulithalai is: 10°48’59.0"N 78°24’58.3"E.

