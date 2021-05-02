Kulpi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

133. Kulpi (कुलपी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kulpi is part of 20. Mathurapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.88%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,20,060 eligible electors, of which 1,11,951 were male, 1,08,107 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kulpi in 2021 is 966.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,94,927 eligible electors, of which 1,00,876 were male, 94,050 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,64,733 eligible electors, of which 85,661 were male, 79,072 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kulpi in 2016 was 56. In 2011, there were 45.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Jogaranjan Halder of TMC won in this seat by defeating Rejaul Haque Khan of CPIM by a margin of 11,455 votes which was 6.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.65% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jogoranjan Halder of TMC won in this seat defeating Sakuntala Paik of CPIM by a margin of 18,279 votes which was 12.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.75% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 133. Kulpi Assembly segment of Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Mathurapur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Mathurapur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kulpi are: Pranab Kumar Mallik (BJP), Jogaranjan Halder (TMC), Ranajit Singha (SUCOIC), Siraj Uddin Gazi (RSMPA), Mrinmay Mandal (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.32%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.2%, while it was 86.68% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 311 polling stations in 133. Kulpi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 230. In 2011 there were 206 polling stations.

Extent:

133. Kulpi constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kulpi. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Kulpi is 246 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kulpi is: 22°02’21.8"N 88°14’14.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kulpi results.

