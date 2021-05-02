Kultali Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

129. Kultali (कुलतली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Kultali is part of 19. Joynagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 41.23%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,65,540 eligible electors, of which 1,36,264 were male, 1,29,262 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kultali in 2021 is 949.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,30,180 eligible electors, of which 1,19,207 were male, 1,10,964 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,950 eligible electors, of which 98,510 were male, 89,440 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kultali in 2016 was 18. In 2011, there were 15.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Ram Sankar Halder of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Gopal Majhi of TMC by a margin of 11,720 votes which was 5.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 37.37% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ramsankar Halder of CPIM won in this seat defeating Joy Krishna Halder of SUCI by a margin of 4,813 votes which was 2.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.6% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 129. Kultali Assembly segment of Joynagar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Joynagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Joynagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kultali are: Kanan Bala Mondal (BSP), Ganesh Chandra Mondal (TMC), Mintu Halder (BJP), Ram Sankar Halder (CPIM), Kartick Mondal (BJMP), Jaykrishna Haldar (SUCOIC), Bablu Sanfui (LJP), Gobinda Majhi (IND), Ratan Kumar Naskar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.16%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.98%, while it was 89% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 357 polling stations in 129. Kultali constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 262. In 2011 there were 234 polling stations.

EXTENT:

129. Kultali constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kultali and 2. Baishata, Chuprijhara, Manirhat, Nalgora GPs of CDB Jaynagar - II. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Kultali is 1176 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kultali is: 21°39’34.6"N 88°33’57.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kultali results.

