Kulti Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

282. Kulti (कुल्टी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Dhanbad District). Kulti is part of 40. Asansol Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.77%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,51,379 eligible electors, of which 1,30,576 were male, 1,20,792 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kulti in 2021 is 925.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,30,360 eligible electors, of which 1,23,304 were male, 1,07,050 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,988 eligible electors, of which 1,05,035 were male, 82,953 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kulti in 2016 was 146. In 2011, there were 95.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Ujjal Chatterjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating Ajay Kumar Poddar of BJP by a margin of 19,488 votes which was 11.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 40.81% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ujjal Chatterjee of TMC won in this seat defeating Acharya Maniklal of AIFB by a margin of 28,566 votes which was 20.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 56.09% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 282. Kulti Assembly segment of Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Asansol Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Asansol Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kulti are: Ajay Kumar Poddar (BJP), Ujjal Chatterjee (TMC), Chandi Das Chatterjee (INC), Bapi Kumar Rabidas (BSP), Arun Rajak (BJMP), Suraj Kewat (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.14%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.36%, while it was 73.66% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 344 polling stations in 282. Kulti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 258. In 2011 there were 237 polling stations.

EXTENT:

282. Kulti constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal: Kulti (M). It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Kulti is 75 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kulti is: 23°43’27.1"N 86°51’03.6"E.

