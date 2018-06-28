Kumar Vishwas Asks AAP Leaders to See Surgical Strike Video, Apologise for Doubting Army Ops

Disgruntled AAP leader Kumar Vishwas attacked his party's leadership on Thursday for questioning the surgical strikes India conducted across the LoC in 2016, saying those who doubted the Army operation should "apologise to themselves".Vishwas did not take any name but he said he was "cornered and accused" of going against the party line and "being scared of" Prime Minister Narendra Modi for defending the Indian Army's action.Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had allegedly sought "evidence" of the surgical strikes the Army conducted on terrorist launchpads on September 29, 2016 in response to the militant attack on its base in Uri earlier that month. Nineteen Indian soldiers died in the militant attack.Vishwas said his stand to defend the surgical strikes has been vindicated after a video purportedly showed the Army action."Some people who did not want the ruling party to derive political sympathy from surgical strikes acted in a way that caused the nation to hang its head in shame," Vishwas said.He said defending the surgical strikes was one of three issues that led to his falling out with the AAP leadership, including Arvind Kejriwal."The evidence of surgical strike is before them to see and at least apologise to themselves if not me," he said in a video he posted on a social media platform.He claimed he was called to a meeting of AAP leaders and charged with going against the party's stand."I was cornered and accused of going against party's stand and being scared of Modi," he said.Vishwas said he had warned his party leaders that their questioning of the operation will lower the Army's morale.His falling out with the AAP leadership began with his attack on a few party leaders over the issue of corruption. The rift widened after the AAP announced its three Rajya Sabha candidates from Delhi overlooking Vishwas earlier this year.He was accused by Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai of "conspiring" to topple the AAP government. Later, he was replaced by Deepak Bajpai as in-charge of the party in Rajasthan.