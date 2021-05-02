Kumarapalayam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

97. Kumarapalayam (कुमारपालम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Kumarapalayam is part of 17. Erode Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.31%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,54,439 eligible electors, of which 1,24,225 were male, 1,30,181 female and 33 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kumarapalayam in 2021 is 1048.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,31,009 eligible electors, of which 1,13,912 were male, 1,17,075 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,437 eligible electors, of which 93,668 were male, 92,769 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kumarapalayam in 2016 was 36. In 2011, there were 29.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Thangamani P of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Yuvaraj P of DMK by a margin of 47,329 votes which was 25.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.2% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Thangamani.P of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Selvaraju.G of DMK by a margin of 26,887 votes which was 16.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 56.59% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 97. Kumarapalayam Assembly segment of Erode Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Erode Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Erode Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 29 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 26 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kumarapalayam are: K R Sivasubiramaniyan (DMDK), Thangamani P (AIADMK), M Venkatachalam (DMK), K Kamaraj (MNM), R Kumaresan (MUK), R Kumar (APOI), Subramani S (CPIMLL), S Varun (NTK), V Amirthalingam (IND), Ommsharravana S (IND), M Kathavarayan (IND), Karthi (IND), Gopalakrishnan (IND), Gowrisankaran (IND), Saravanan (IND), P Sengodagoundar (IND), K Sellappan (IND), M Dhanasekaran (IND), B Balakrishnan (IND), S Prabhakaran (IND), S Pongiyannan (IND), Manikandan (IND), M Yuvaraj (IND), G Ragavenderan (IND), G Rajuganesan (IND), K A Vijayan (IND), A Venkatachalam (IND), K Venkatachalam (IND), P Venkatachalam (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.85%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.91%, while it was 86.36% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 97. Kumarapalayam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 265. In 2011 there were 214 polling stations.

EXTENT:

97. Kumarapalayam constituency comprises of the following areas of Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu: Tiruchengodu Taluk (Part) Kumarapalaiyam Agraharam, Komarapalayam, Pallakkapalaiyam, Sowdapuram, Modamangalam, Modamangalam Agraharam, Anangur, Elandakuttai, Kalaiyanur, Kalaiyanur Agraharam, Samayasangili Agraharam, Pallipalaiyam Agraharam, Odappalli Agraharam, Kadachanallur, Pappampalayam and Kokkarayanpettai villages. Kumarapalayam (M), Padaiveedu (TP), Pallipalayam Agraharam (CT), Alampalayam (TP), Pallipalayam (TP) and Pudupalayam Agraharam (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Namakkal.

The total area covered by Kumarapalayam is 193 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kumarapalayam is: 11°24’04.7"N 77°46’19.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kumarapalayam results.

