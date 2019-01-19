Kumaraswamy Confident of Mahagathbandan Survival, Says Both Mamata and Rahul Share Vision

: Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy believed that his counterpart Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have the vision to run the country.Speaking Exclusively to News18, the Chief Minister – who is in Kolkata to attend Mamata’s ‘United Opposition’s Rally at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground - said, “I personally came here because Didi has the capability to take forward the Federal Front forward. She has a convincing quality. I have tremendous respect for her and her simplicity.”Speaking about Rahul Gandhi, Kumaraswamy thinks he has matured since the last elections. He has some experience now, he adds."He understands the issues and the problems the country is facing. He has developed some knowledge and I think he is also capable. I think there are many leaders in the regional front who are capable. Actually, who so ever will take the charge, I think Mamata di will be open to it. Maybe some local leaders will not like it (in case others are made the face of PM post) but she has an open mind,” he said.Kumaraswamy said, “Even Andhra witnessed lot of development under Chandrababu Naidu. You take the example of Bihar, even that state has seen development under Nitish Kumar irrespective of fact which camp he belongs to.”When asked whether he is also in the race, he said, said, “Sir, I am a small man. Let me handle Karnataka first.”On the context of whether the Mahagathbandhan will stay for long, he said, “Yes, I think it will sustain, but a little bit of time is required to develop a consensus and faith among the regional leaders. We need more time to understand each other.”Meanwhile, the stage is all set for Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's mega Opposition rally against the Narendra Modi government.More than 20 national leaders, including former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang will attend the meeting.Massive security arrangements across the city as lakhs of people arrived at the venue.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.