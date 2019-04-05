LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kumaraswamy Gets Emotional Again, Begs People Not to Fall for Modi's 'Colourful' Words

This is the third time that Kumaraswamy has got emotional during a rally. In July last year, the CM sobbed saying he's "swallowing the poison" of being in a coalition arrangement.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2019, 8:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kumaraswamy Gets Emotional Again, Begs People Not to Fall for Modi's 'Colourful' Words
Kumaraswamy while addressing a rally in Koppa
Loading...
New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy became emotional while addressing a rally in Koppa. The CM on Friday begged voters to not fall for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "colourful" words, indicating that usage of military achievements during poll season was "pre-planned".

Making an emotional appeal, Kumaraswamy said, "I'm pleading with you don't believe PM's colorful words. Why should we have enmity with neighbouring countries? Two years ago, a military officer had told me that PM will build a story before elections to get votes. They don't ask for votes on development work."

The chief minister was referring to India's air strikes in Pakistan's Balakot after Pulwama attack, and other achievements of the Centre like Mission Shakti, which were highlighted by PM Modi weeks ahead of elections.

This is the third time that Kumaraswamy has got emotional during a rally. In July last year, the CM sobbed saying he's "swallowing the poison" of being in a coalition arrangement. The other time he was spotted weeping in Mandya in October. "I had to go to hospital (because of ill health) day before yesterday. I won't say what was the reason, but the day I betray my people, even though I'm alive I'm like dead," he said.

Recently, former PM and JDS national president HD Deve Gowda broke down while officially declaring his grandson Prajwal Revanna as the party's candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat. His grandson was wiping his tears.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram