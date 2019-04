Kumaraswamy Gets Emotional Again, Begs People Not to Fall for Modi's 'Colourful' Words

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy became emotional while addressing a rally in Koppa. The CM on Friday begged voters to not fall for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "colourful" words, indicating that usage of military achievements during poll season was "pre-planned".Making an emotional appeal, Kumaraswamy said, "I'm pleading with you don't believe PM's colorful words. Why should we have enmity with neighbouring countries? Two years ago, a military officer had told me that PM will build a story before elections to get votes. They don't ask for votes on development work."The chief minister was referring to India's air strikes in Pakistan's Balakot after Pulwama attack, and other achievements of the Centre like Mission Shakti, which were highlighted by PM Modi weeks ahead of elections.This is the third time that Kumaraswamy has got emotional during a rally. In July last year, the CM sobbed saying he's "swallowing the poison" of being in a coalition arrangement. The other time he was spotted weeping in Mandya in October. "I had to go to hospital (because of ill health) day before yesterday. I won't say what was the reason, but the day I betray my people, even though I'm alive I'm like dead," he said.Recently, former PM and JDS national president HD Deve Gowda broke down while officially declaring his grandson Prajwal Revanna as the party's candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat. His grandson was wiping his tears.