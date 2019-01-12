Kumaraswamy Refutes Making ‘Clerk’ Remark, Accuses PM Modi of Misleading Public

I am amused to see Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi reacting to a statement which I never made. After farmers loan this is the second time he is reacting to false information/statement.



Such statements won't deter our coalition government from the development agenda. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) January 12, 2019

When PM Modi landed in Karnataka’s Bidar on his way to address a BJP rally in neighbouring Maharashtra last week, he was received by JDS’s Bandeppa Kashempur on behalf of the state government.According to Kashempur, the PM had asked him about the well-being of Kumaraswamy calling him his "best friend". People thought that the verbal fight between Modi and Kumaraswamy was over after this incident.But a week later now, PM Modi is back at where he was earlier.Addressing the BJP leaders and functionaries, he once again hit out at Kumaraswamy quoting media reports that the Karnataka CM had reportedly told his party legislators that he was working like a clerk, not like a CM because of coalition partner Congress's interference.After Modi's speech Kumaraswamy in a tweet has alleged that PM was lying and he had never said anything like that.He has also mentioned PM's previous misleading statements on Karnataka farm loan waiver.Even then Kumaraswamy had put out district wise loan waiver details on Twitter asking PM not spread lies.Kumaraswamy has told the PM that his coalition government will complete its term and no one can deter him.