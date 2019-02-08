LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Kumaraswamy Releases Another Audio Clip, Says Yeddyurappa Tried to Lure JDS MLA Via His Son

The ruling coalition partners Congress and JD(S) have been accusing the BJP of trying to dethrone their nine-month old government with various offers, including bribe in cash and ministerial berths, a charge the saffron party has rejected.

News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
Kumaraswamy Releases Another Audio Clip, Says Yeddyurappa Tried to Lure JDS MLA Via His Son
The Karnataka CM released the clips at a hurriedly called press conference hours before the presentation of the state budget in the assembly. (Image : ANI).
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday released two audio clips purportedly of BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa trying to lure JD(S) MLA Nagan Gouda, claiming the party was trying to topple his government and it was being done with the knowledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The clip features what the CM alleged is a conversation between BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa and JDS MLA Naganagowda Kandkur's son Sharana where Yedyurappa makes an offer of Rs 25 lakhs and a ministerial post to Kandkur in return for his allegiance.

The former Karnataka CM denied the allegations and dismissed the audio clips as "fake".

Kumaraswamy released the clips at a hurriedly called press conference hours before the presentation of the state budget in the assembly.

He claimed that the clips were purportedly of Yeddyurappa trying to lure JD(S) MLA Nagan Gouda.

Kumaraswamy claimed Yeddyurappa called Nagan Gouda's son Sharan Gouda in the early hours of Friday attempting to entice his father. "Without the knowledge of the prime minister, is it possible to do this," he asked, saying Modi should come clean on the issue.

The ruling coalition partners Congress and JD(S) have been accusing the BJP of trying to dethrone their nine-month old government with various offers, including bribe in cash and ministerial berths, a charge the saffron party has rejected.

(With PTI inputs)

