English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kumaraswamy Says Karnataka Will Continue to Celebrate Tipu Jayanti Amid Political Row
Tipu Jayanti celebrations had caused a stir in the state last year, with clashes erupting in various districts.
File photo of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday confirmed his government would continue to celebrate Tipu Jayanti despite violence in the previous years and opposition from the BJP.
"We will continue the programmes that were started by the previous government. Because they (BJP) object doesn't mean we should stop," the chief minister said on the sidelines of Karanataka formation day celebrations in Bengaluru.
Tipu Jayanti celebrations had caused a stir in the state last year, with clashes erupting in various districts. In 2015, two persons were killed in Madikeri when a group taking out a procession was stalled by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists.
This time too, the Tipu Jayanti Virodhi Horatta Samiti has condemned the move, even though the matter is sub-judice.
Last year, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Karnataka High Court, challenging the October 24, 2017, circular issued by the Department of Kannada and culture for celebrations of Tipu Jayanti throughout the state.
The petitioner cited decrease in Kodava race due to Tipu’s legacy and the communal clashes as reasons to stop observing the birth anniversary of the former Mysuru king.
The Karnataka High court had asked the state to file its objection to the PIL before November 2018. However, the state failed to file its objection, forcing the court to impose a Rs 1,000 fine on the state government on Wednesday. The court will hear the case next on November 9.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, meanwhile, said the move to celebrate the day was in fact a conspiracy to divide people.
“What is the need for this celebration when CM could not go for Valmiki Jayanti celebrations… Valmiki who has written the Ramayana. Instead, he wants to celebrate Tipu who killed so many Hindus? This shows his priority," he said. Congress MLA Roshan Beg hit back, saying the BJP rakes up this issue as they want to polarize people.
"We will continue the programmes that were started by the previous government. Because they (BJP) object doesn't mean we should stop," the chief minister said on the sidelines of Karanataka formation day celebrations in Bengaluru.
Tipu Jayanti celebrations had caused a stir in the state last year, with clashes erupting in various districts. In 2015, two persons were killed in Madikeri when a group taking out a procession was stalled by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists.
This time too, the Tipu Jayanti Virodhi Horatta Samiti has condemned the move, even though the matter is sub-judice.
Last year, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Karnataka High Court, challenging the October 24, 2017, circular issued by the Department of Kannada and culture for celebrations of Tipu Jayanti throughout the state.
The petitioner cited decrease in Kodava race due to Tipu’s legacy and the communal clashes as reasons to stop observing the birth anniversary of the former Mysuru king.
The Karnataka High court had asked the state to file its objection to the PIL before November 2018. However, the state failed to file its objection, forcing the court to impose a Rs 1,000 fine on the state government on Wednesday. The court will hear the case next on November 9.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, meanwhile, said the move to celebrate the day was in fact a conspiracy to divide people.
“What is the need for this celebration when CM could not go for Valmiki Jayanti celebrations… Valmiki who has written the Ramayana. Instead, he wants to celebrate Tipu who killed so many Hindus? This shows his priority," he said. Congress MLA Roshan Beg hit back, saying the BJP rakes up this issue as they want to polarize people.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Son of Pakistani Legend Abdul Qadir Wants to Play for Australia
- Sajid Khan Replies to IFTDA Notice, Apologises For Causing Embarassment to Film Body
- Jack Ma Writes His Final Letter to Shareholders as Alibaba Chairman
- From Sonam Kapoor to Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood Celebrates Halloween; See Pics
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...