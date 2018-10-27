English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kumaraswamy Turns Emotional in Public Meeting Again, Says 'Alive to Serve People'
An emotional Kumaraswamy said that the day he betrays his people, he will be like a dead man.
Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy earlier broke down during an event and talked of the 'pain of a coalition government. (Image: TV Grab)
Bengaluru: Making an emotional appeal to voters in the party strong hold of Mandya, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said he is living to serve the people of the state, who are his biggest asset.
Hitting out at the BJP for repeated attacks on his government on Friday, Kumaraswamy said the power that he enjoys is by the grace of god and support of Congress MLAs and only they have the strength to take it back.
"I had to go to hospital (because of ill health) day before yesterday. I won't say what was the reason, but the day I betray my people, even though I'm alive I'm like dead," he said. Kumaraswamy said he is not here to make money, as he said people were his "asset" and sought their love and affection.
"I have said several times in election rallies that I would have died during my Israel visit, but I have come back alive. How long I'm alive is not important for me. By utilising the power given to me by god, I want to serve every family. That's the only challenge in front of me," he said.
"I'm not in a wretched situation to run this government by making money, by looting public money," he said at an election rally in Malavalli. Kumaraswamy earlier too had made similar emotional
appeals to people ahead of May 12 assembly polls, citing health reasons.
Addressing another meeting in Madduru, the chief minister said he wants to serve the state in such a way that he is remembered for his service. Kumaraswamy Friday extensively campaigned in the JD(S)bastion of Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to bypolls along with two other parliamentary segments and two assembly segments on November 3.
The government and power that he enjoys is because of the grace of god and support of Congress MLAs, Kumaraswamy said and added only they have the strength to take it back. Mandya Lok Sabha constituency that comes under the old Mysuru region is dominated by Vokkaligas, a community considered a strong vote base to JD(S).
JD(S)' ally Congress is supporting the party candidate Shivarame Gowda by not fielding its candidate. As Congress too has considerable vote base in the region, a section of local party leaders and workers are said to have reservation about their leadership's decision to leave the seat for JD(S).
