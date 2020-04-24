Kumaraswamy's 'Told You So' Moment as Karnataka's Green Zone at Risk of Turning Red After Jail Transfer

Bengaluru: Three days ago, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy attacked the BJP government, claiming that transfer of alleged attackers of health workers to Ramanagaram prison will spread coronavirus and endanger the lives of people in his stronghold. However, his claims and predictions turned true after two of the accused persons tested positive.

The transfer of over 100 miscreants, who are accused of attacking the health workers in Bengaluru, to neighbouring Ramanagara district prison, has snowballed into a full blown political war in Karnataka.

Late on Thursday evening, two accused tested positive. Ramanagaram, which is just a few kilometres away from state capital Bengaluru, was under green zone. But now it is likely to be turned into red zone and chances of quarantining the entire prison and prisoners are high.

Following this, HD Kumaraswamy again took to Twitter and attacked BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government. In his series of tweets, he said, “I had tried to draw attention of government related to transfer of Padarayanapura miscreants to Ramanagaram prison. But due to government ignorance, Covid-19 has now entered the district. Two accused have tested positive and about 7-8 people shifted to quarantine centres.”

Kumaraswamy also demanded government to shift all the prisoners from district prison immediately and quarantine all of them. “The whole district is now facing grave danger because of senseless decision of government,” he blamed.

Kumaraswamy also threatened the government that he will hit the streets if necessary actions are not implemented at the earliest. Ramanagaram is a Vokkaliga stronghold and JDS basin.

Three days ago, in a series of tweets and statements, HDK slammed the decision as ‘criminal’. Nearly a week ago, the health workers tasked with identifying Covid-19 suspects had gone to a Muslim-dominated Padarayanapura in Bengaluru in the night. The locals attacked the health workers and it led to a huge furore, forcing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to take strict action against the alleged culprits.

The police have so far have rounded up about 52 people and sent them to the Ramanagara district prison, nearly 50 kilometres from the state capital. To make space for them, some inmates at the prison were shifted to Central Prison in Bengaluru, thus creating a new controversy.

HD Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha are MLAs from Ramanagara district. While HDK represents Chennapatna, Anitha represents Ramanagara in the state Assembly.

HDK immediately took to Twitter and questioned the rationale behind the decision. He also blamed Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Mohan for the transfer of prisoners.

HDK has already discussed the issue with Yediyurappa and state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and asked them to shift all Padarayanapura accused to a government run hostel or some other building.

Speaking to News18, he had said, “This is a criminal act. How could they transfer coronavirus suspects to a green zone? It may spread the infection in Ramanagara. And some local prisoners have been shifted to Central Prison in Bengaluru, which is a Covid-19 hotspot. People of my district are scared. I suspect a conspiracy behind it.”

Now that his predictions have come true and green zone Ramanagaram likely to be announced red zone in anytime.

(With inputs from A T Venkatesh)