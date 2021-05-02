Kumarganj Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

38. Kumarganj (कुमारगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Kumarganj is part of 6. Balurghat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.35%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.86%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,03,728 eligible electors, of which 1,05,505 were male, 98,216 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kumarganj in 2021 is 931.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,79,509 eligible electors, of which 94,280 were male, 85,226 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,48,934 eligible electors, of which 78,365 were male, 70,569 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kumarganj in 2016 was 137. In 2011, there were 103.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Toraf Hossain Mandal of TMC won in this seat by defeating Mafuja Khatun of CPIM by a margin of 3,496 votes which was 2.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 41.88% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Begam Mahamuda of TMC won in this seat defeating Khatun Mafuja of CPIM by a margin of 4,218 votes which was 3.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.93% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 38. Kumarganj Assembly segment of Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Balurghat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Balurghat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kumarganj are: Chaudhuri Nargis Banu (INC), Toraf Hossain Mandal (TMC), Manas Sarkar (BJP), Ranajit Deb (SUCOIC), Rubel Sarkar (KPPU)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.13%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.85%, while it was 89.1% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 281 polling stations in 38. Kumarganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 201. In 2011 there were 185 polling stations.

EXTENT:

38. Kumarganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kumarganj, 2. Ashokegram, Basuria, Chaloon and Uday GPs of CDB Gangarampur. It shares an inter-state border with Dakshin Dinajpur.

The total area covered by Kumarganj is 431 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kumarganj is: 25°25’21.7"N 88°43’00.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kumarganj results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam