Kumargram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

10. Kumargram (कुमारग्राम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Alipurduar district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Assam (Kokrajhar, Bhutan Districts). Kumargram is part of 2. Alipurduars Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.7%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,72,141 eligible electors, of which 1,39,289 were male, 1,32,851 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kumargram in 2021 is 954.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,43,359 eligible electors, of which 1,26,096 were male, 1,17,262 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,554 eligible electors, of which 1,07,796 were male, 97,758 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kumargram in 2016 was 354. In 2011, there were 296.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, James Kujur of TMC won in this seat by defeating Manoj Kumar Oraon of RSP by a margin of 6,153 votes which was 2.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 37.27% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dasrath Tirkey of RSP won in this seat defeating Joachim Baxla of TMC by a margin of 12,581 votes which was 7.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RSP had a vote share of 40.84% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 10. Kumargram Assembly segment of Alipurduars Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Alipurduars Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Alipurduars Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kumargram are: Kishor Minj (RVNSP), Manoj Kumar Oraon (BJP), Leos Kujur (Urao) (TMC), Kalawati Chik Baraik (JDU), Shailen Marandi (BJMP), Shrilal Oron (KPPU), Aron Murmu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.52%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.64%, while it was 85.35% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 368 polling stations in 10. Kumargram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 295. In 2011 there were 268 polling stations.

EXTENT:

10. Kumargram constituency comprises of the following areas of Alipurduar district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kumargram and 2. Bhatibari, Kohinoor, Mahakalguri Parokata, Samuktala, Tatpara-I and Turturi GPs of CDB Alipurduar-II. It shares an inter-state border with Alipurduar.

The total area covered by Kumargram is 665 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kumargram is: 26°34’39.4"N 89°44’53.2"E.

