Kumbakonam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

171. Kumbakonam (कुंभकोणम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Kumbakonam is part of 28. Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.18%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,73,029 eligible electors, of which 1,33,175 were male, 1,39,839 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kumbakonam in 2021 is 1050.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,46,392 eligible electors, of which 1,21,885 were male, 1,24,507 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,377 eligible electors, of which 1,00,650 were male, 99,722 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kumbakonam in 2016 was 127. In 2011, there were 107.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, G.Anbalagan of DMK won in this seat by defeating Rathna.S of AIADMK by a margin of 8,457 votes which was 4.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 45.04% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Anbalagan.G of DMK won in this seat defeating Eramanathan.Rama of AIADMK by a margin of 1,272 votes which was 0.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 48.72% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 171. Kumbakonam Assembly segment of Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Mayiladuthurai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Mayiladuthurai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kumbakonam are: Anbalagan, G (DMK), Srithar Vandayar, G M (AIADMK), Anandh, M (NTK), Gopalakrishnan, G (MNM), Balamurugan, S (AMMK), Ayyappan, M (IND), Gurumoorthi, D (IND), Subramanian, P (IND), Prakash, P (IND), Vijayakumar, C (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.45%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.68%, while it was 80.64% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 171. Kumbakonam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 267. In 2011 there were 219 polling stations.

EXTENT:

171. Kumbakonam constituency comprises of the following areas of Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu: Kumbakonam Taluk (Part) Athiyur, Vilandakandam, Kovilacheri, Kumarankudi, Uthamadani, Devanancheri, Neerathanallur, Kothangudi, Kothangudithattimal, Thirunallur, Kallur, Kallapuliyur, Koranattu Karuppur I, Agarathur, Kadichambadi, Valapuram, Thiruppurambiyam, Innambur, Eraharam, Asur, Inam Asur, Koranattu Karuppur II, Ammachatram, Muppakoil, Melakaveri, Bapurasapuram, Palavathankattalai, Miruthiyanchapadaiveedu, Ammathottam, Srinivasanallur, Malayappanallur, Mathi, Chidambaranatha Muthali Thootam, Thirumaignanam, Annalagraharam, Sholanaligai, Ariyapadaiveedu, Melakorukkai, Keelakorukkai, Palaiyanallur, Sakkottai, Karuppur, Marudanallur, Seshambadi, Thenampadugai, Udaiyalur, Thillaiyambur, Thippirajapuram, Madhavapuram, Thimmakudi, Thenam Padugai Thattimal, Sarangapanipettai, Darasuram and Marutadi villages. Cholapuram (TP), Ullur (CT), Perumandi (CT), Kumbakonam (M), Thirunageswaram (TP) and Dharasuram (TP). It shares an inter-state border with Thanjavur.

The total area covered by Kumbakonam is 146 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kumbakonam is: 10°57’51.5"N 79°22’57.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kumbakonam results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam