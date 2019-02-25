Kumbh 'Shahi Snan’ Won’t Help Wash Off Sins, Mayawati Takes A Dig At PM Modi

Will a ‘SHAHI’ dip in Sangam by PM Modi be able to wash sins of reneging poll promises,treachery & other state wrongs? Not possible for people to forgive BJP easily for making their life miserable through deeds of Notebandi,GST,Vengeance, Casteism,Communal & Authoritarian rule. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) 25 February 2019

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dip in the Ganga at the Kumbh, Prayagraj, and washed the feet of sanitation workers during an event, BSP chief Mayawati said no dip would help Modi wash off his government’s wrongdoings.The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, who is also considered by many as a crusader of Dalit causes and rights, said people would be not be able to forgive the ruling regime for making their lives miserable through measures like demonetisation and GST and following a path of communal, casteist and authoritarian politics.In a tweet, Mayawati wrote, “Will a ‘SHAHI’ dip in Sangam by PM Modi be able to wash sins of reneging poll promises, treachery & other state wrongs? Not possible for people to forgive BJP easily for making their life miserable through deeds of Notebandi,GST,Vengeance, Casteism,Communal & Authoritarian rule.”On Sunday, Modi took part in a "Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar" award function, where he acknowledged the efforts made by the 'swachh karmacharis' to keep the Kumbh grounds clean, before washing the feet of the sanitation workers, who still form the most underprivileged sections of society.The workers, of whom one was a woman, expressed their joy at the gesture. One of them said, "It's nothing less than a dream. Will share this proud moment with everyone. Modi deserves another chance as the country's head."Stating that it was an emotional day for him, the Prime Minister sought the sanitation workers’ blessings and vowed to "continue to work for them".The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also slammed the Modi government for not be able to differentiate between farmers and landless labourers and failing to provide remunerative price to the farmers for their produce.“Modi govt should differentiate between farmers and landless labourers, His Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme of Rs 500 per month may be useful for labourers but not helpful for farmers who wants remunerative price of their produce which BJP govt has failed to ensure. This is a failure.”, Mayawati wrote on Twitter.The PM-KISAN scheme, announced in the interim Budget, seeks to provide Rs. 6,000 a year to small and marginal farmers who own upto two hectares of land. The amount will be given in three instalments of Rs. 2,000 each.