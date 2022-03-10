Kumbi Manipur Election Result 2022 LIVE Update: Counting of Votes On

Live election results updates of Kumbi seat in Manipur. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Dr Khangembam Romesh Singh, Indian National Congress (INC); Ningthoujam Mangi Singh, National People’s Party (NPP); Sanasam Premchandra Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Ahanthem Shanjoy Singh, Janata Dal (United) (JDU); Naorem Sorojini Devi, Independent (IND)

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 92.15%, which is 91.46% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sanasam Bira Singh of INC in 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.29 Kumbi (कुम्बिक) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in the Valley region and Bishnupur district of Manipur. Kumbi is part of the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorized as General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.85%, according to the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26,032 eligible electors, of which 12,962 were male,13,070 female, and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 24,928 eligible electors, of which 12,266 were male, 12,662 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kumbi in 2017 was 66. In 2012, there were 46 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Sanasam Bira Singh of INC won in this seat defeating in this seat defeating Ningthoujam Mangi of BJP by a margin of 1,311 which was 5.51% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.91% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012,Sanasam Bira Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ningthoujam Mangi of CPI by a margin of 1,015 votes which was 4.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.07% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 29 Kumbi Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Kumbi are : Dr Khangembam Romesh Singh, Indian National Congress (INC); Ningthoujam Mangi Singh, National People's Party (NPP); Sanasam Premchandra Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Ahanthem Shanjoy Singh, Janata Dal (United) (JDU); Naorem Sorojini Devi, Independent (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 94.11%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 94.98%, while it was 92.22% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kumbi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.27 Moirang Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 34. In 2012, there were 30 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.29 Kumbi comprises of the following areas of the Bishnupur district of Manipur:

A total of nine Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border kumbi constituency, which are: Singhat, Churachandpur, Saikot, Henglep, Moirang, Thanga, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Chandel. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kumbi is approximately 959 square kilometers.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kumbi is: 24°24’06.8"N 93°47’49.6"E

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.