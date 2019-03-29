English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Mizoram Guv Kummanam Rajashekaran Files Nomination Papers from Thiruvananthapuram
Kummanam Rajashekaran said that the issues that he will be raising during the campaign are the security of the nation, development of basic amenities, protection of beliefs, tradition and custom.
BJP veteran Kummanam Rajasekharan files nomination from Thiruvananthapuram. (Image: Twitter)
Thiruvananthapuram: Former Mizoram governor and BJP’s candidate for Thiruvananthapuram Kummanam Rajashekaran filed his nomination on Friday for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The BJP veteran filed the nomination papers after paying floral tributes at the statue of Swami Vivekananda in Kowdiyar Park.
After declaring his income as Mizoram Governor, he filed his first income tax return of the year on Friday. While the chief trustee of the Harivarasanam Charitable Trust, Balamani Amma, paid the security deposit of Rs 25,000 for Rajasekharan.
Vishnu Vasudevan Namboothiri, the former chief priest of the Sabarimala temple, signed and seconded his nomination.
Speaking to CNN News18, Rajashekaran said, "Sabarimala is one of the main subjects that are discussed during the election campaign."
Rajashekaran said that the issues that he will be raising during the campaign are the security of the nation, development of basic amenities, protection of beliefs, tradition and custom.
On Kerala Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran's claim that the BJP and Sangh Parivar were behind the legal battle that eventually led to the judgment in favour of women's entry in Sabarimala temple, Rajashekaran said, "Prerna Kumari has filed a case on her own, there is no connection with the party. The party has taken a decision on Sabarimala issue. Those who filed this case have no connection with BJP."
Rajashekaran will be contesting against senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram.
