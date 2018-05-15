Kumta Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Dinakar Keshav Shetty Wins

Live Status BJP Dinakar Keshav Shetty Won

Kumta (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Uttara Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Uttara Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,79,087 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 90,208 are male, 88,765 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.29 and the approximate literacy rate is 87%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 420 votes (0.34%) securing 29.58% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.17%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 20 votes (0.02%) registering 28.76% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.85%.Check the table below for Kumta live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting