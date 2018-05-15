GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Kumta Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Dinakar Keshav Shetty Wins

Live election result of 78 Kumta constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kumta MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:48 PM IST
Kumta (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Uttara Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Uttara Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,79,087 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 90,208 are male, 88,765 female and 1 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.29 and the approximate literacy rate is 87%
Live Status BJP Dinakar Keshav Shetty Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP5939240.63%Dinakar Keshav Shetty
INC2664218.23%Sharada Mohan Shetty
IND2047414.01%Suraj Naik Soni
JD(S)1656111.33%Nayak Pradeep Dayanand
IND115127.88%Yashodhaer G.Naik
IND50893.48%Krishna Jatti Gouda
NOTA21921.50%Nota
INCP12740.87%Mohan Baglu Patgar
AIMEP9840.67%Nagraj.N.Naik
IND7580.52%Sumana Hegde
IND5310.36%Prashant Shankar Naik
IND4120.28%Ganesh Amkush Gouda
RJSBP3560.24%Nagraj Shridhar Shet

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 420 votes (0.34%) securing 29.58% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.17%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 20 votes (0.02%) registering 28.76% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.85%.

Check the table below for Kumta live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)




