Kunda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Kunda seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Gulshan Yadav (SP), Mu Phaheem (BSP), Yogesh Kumar (INC), Sindhuja Mishra Senani (BJP), Dharmaraj (BJMP), Raghuraj Pratap Singh (JDL), Jayesh Singh (IND), Tanveer (IND), Dhirendra Kumar (IND), Seema (IND), Harivansh Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54.81%, which is -3.83% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Raghuraj Pratap Singh of IND in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.246 Kunda (कुंदा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Kunda is part of Kaushambi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 2,68,415 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,46,382 were male and 1,22,025 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kunda in 2019 was: 834 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,27,363 eligible electors, of which 1,85,810 were male,1,56,915 female and 152 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,15,457 eligible electors, of which 1,73,180 were male, 1,42,269 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kunda in 2017 was 74. In 2012, there were 253 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Raghuraj Pratap Singh of IND won in this seat defeating Janki Sharan of BJP by a margin of 1,03,647 which was 51.56% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 67.95% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Raghuraj Pratap Singh of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Shiv Prakash Mishra Senani of BSP by a margin of 88,255 votes which was 53.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 67.96% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDL got the most number of votes in the 246 Kunda Assembly segment of the 50. Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency. Vinod Kumar Sonkar of BJP won the Kaushambi Parliament seat defeating Indrajeet Saroj of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kaushambi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.81%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.64%, while it was 52.14% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kunda went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.246 Kunda Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 353. In 2012, there were 314 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.246 Kunda comprises of the following areas of Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Manikpur, 3 Kunda, 6 Bihar, Manikpur Nagar Panchayat and Kunda Nagar Panchayat of 2 Kunda Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kunda constituency, which are: Babaganj, Bishwavnathganj, Phaphamau, Chail, Sirathu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kunda is approximately 572 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kunda is: 25°41’28.0"N 81°29’15.7"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kunda results.

