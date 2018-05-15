GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kundapur Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Kundapura): BJP's Halady Srinivas Shetty Won

Live election result of 119 Kundapur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kundapura MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:25 PM IST
Kundapura (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Udupi district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,97,109 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 94,653 are male, 1,02,408 female and 0 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 108.15 and the approximate literacy rate is 83%
Live Status BJP Halady Srinivas Shetty Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP10343465.20%Halady Srinivas Shetty
INC4702929.64%Rakesh Malli
JD(S)27121.71%Thekkate Prakash Shetty
JD(U)26281.66%Rajiv Kotian
NOTA18131.14%Nota
RPI(A)10280.65%Sudhakara Soorgoli

IND won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 40,611 votes (29.22%) securing 57.97% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.42%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 25,083 votes (20.11%) registering 57.49% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79%.

Check the table below for Kundapura live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

