Kundapur Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Kundapura): BJP's Halady Srinivas Shetty Won

Kundapura (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Udupi district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,97,109 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 94,653 are male, 1,02,408 female and 0 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 108.15 and the approximate literacy rate is 83%IND won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 40,611 votes (29.22%) securing 57.97% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.42%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 25,083 votes (20.11%) registering 57.49% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79%.