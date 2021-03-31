Kundara Candidate List: Key Contests in Kundara Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kundara Assembly constituency in Kollam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kundara seat is part of the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections J.Mercy Kutty Amma of CPM won from this seat beating Rajmohan Unnithan of INC by a margin of 30,460 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections M.A. Baby of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Adv:P.Jermias of INC by a margin of 14,793 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kollam Parliamentary constituency RSP was ahead in the Kundara Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls RSP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kundara constituency are: J. Mercykutty Amma of CPI(M), P. C. Vishnunath of CONG, Vanaja Vidyadharan of BDJS