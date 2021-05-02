Kundara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

123. Kundara (कुंदारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kollam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kundara is part of 18. Kollam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.45%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.77%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,05,947 eligible electors, of which 98,456 were male, 1,07,490 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kundara in 2021 is 1092.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,00,163 eligible electors, of which 95,466 were male, 1,04,697 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,766 eligible electors, of which 84,852 were male, 94,138 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kundara in 2016 was 1,214. In 2011, there were 940.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, J.Mercy Kutty Amma of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Rajmohan Unnithan of INC by a margin of 30,460 votes which was 19.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 51.81% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, M.A. Baby of CPIM won in this seat defeating Adv:P.Jermias of INC by a margin of 14,793 votes which was 11.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 52.48% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RSP got the most votes in 123. Kundara Assembly segment of Kollam Lok Sabha constituency. RSP won the Kollam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and RSP won the Kollam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kundara are: J Mercykutty Amma (CPIM), P C Vishnunadh (INC), R Rahul (SUCOIC), Vanaja Vidyadharan (BDJS), Vinod Bahuleyan (RJD), Shiju M Varghese (DSJP), Sibu Karamcodu (ADHRMP), Santhosh Adooran (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.23%, while it was 71.48% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 123. Kundara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 174. In 2011 there were 152 polling stations.

EXTENT:

123. Kundara constituency comprises of the following areas of Kollam district of Kerala: Elampalloor, Kottamkara, Kundara, Nedumpana, Perayam Perinad and Thrikkovilvattom Panchayats in Kollam Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kollam.

The total area covered by Kundara is 123 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kundara is: 8°56’04.2"N 76°40’23.5"E.

