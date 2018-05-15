Kundgol Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Channabasappa Sathyappa Shivalli Wins

Live Status INC Channabasappa Sathyappa Shivalli Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Kundgol (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dharwad district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dharwad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,84,730 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 95,628 are male, 89,102 female and 0 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 93.18 and the approximate literacy rate is 74%.INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,072 votes (16.27%) securing 40.68% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.08%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,376 votes (5.75%) registering 39.03% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.27%.