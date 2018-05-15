GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Kundgol Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Channabasappa Sathyappa Shivalli Wins

Live election result of 70 Kundgol constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kundgol MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kundgol Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Channabasappa Sathyappa Shivalli Wins
Live election result of 70 Kundgol constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kundgol MLA.
Kundgol (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dharwad district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dharwad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,84,730 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 95,628 are male, 89,102 female and 0 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 93.18 and the approximate literacy rate is 74%.
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status INC Channabasappa Sathyappa Shivalli Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6487143.97%Channabasappa Sathyappa Shivalli
BJP6423743.54%Chikkanagoudra Siddanagoud Ishwaragoud
JD(U)73184.96%Hajaratali A Shekh Jodamani
JD(S)62804.26%Akki Mallikarjun Sahadevappa
NOTA10320.70%Nota
INCP8270.56%Basavaraj Shivappa Somavarad
IND6840.46%Shantappa Veerappa Aladakatti
IND6040.41%Veerappa Gurushantappa Maradagi
AIMEP4760.32%Shaila Suresh Goni
IND3080.21%Nagappa Yallapa Balagali
IND3020.20%Irayya Shivalingayya Hiremath
IND2970.20%Yallappa Hanamappa Dabagondi
IND2880.20%Ningappa Siddappa Badiger

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,072 votes (16.27%) securing 40.68% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.08%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,376 votes (5.75%) registering 39.03% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.27%.

Check the table below for Kundgol live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You