Kunigal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Dr. H.D.Ranganath Won

Live election result of 131 Kunigal constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kunigal MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:56 PM IST
Kunigal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tumkur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore Rural Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,88,580 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 95,585 are male, 92,915 female and 18 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.15 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%
Live Status INC Dr. H.D.Ranganath Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC5869736.25%Dr. H.D.Ranganath
BJP5309732.79%D.Krishnakumar
JD(S)4447627.47%D.Nagarajaiah
KRRS28691.77%Anand Patel Hulikatte
NOTA8300.51%Nota
IND5270.33%H.B.Shivalingaiah
IND4850.30%H.A.Jayaramiah
IND3430.21%Bhagyalakshmi. E
RPI(A)2400.15%Herur Dhanaraj
IND2220.14%B.T.Thirumalegowda
SP1370.08%Lakshminarayan Gowda

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,632 votes (6.76%) securing 31.27% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.45%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 13,794 votes (11.43%) registering 39.92% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.79%.

Check the table below for Kunigal live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

