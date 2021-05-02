Kunnam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

148. Kunnam (कुन्नम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Kunnam is part of 27. Chidambaram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.68%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,73,461 eligible electors, of which 1,35,097 were male, 1,38,351 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kunnam in 2021 is 1024.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,55,823 eligible electors, of which 1,27,121 were male, 1,28,691 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,782 eligible electors, of which 1,05,299 were male, 1,07,483 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kunnam in 2016 was 97. In 2011, there were 97.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ramachandran.R.T of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Durairaj.T of DMK by a margin of 18,796 votes which was 9.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 38.15% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sivasankar.S.S of DMK won in this seat defeating Durai.Kamaraj of DMDK by a margin of 22,957 votes which was 13.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 46.89% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes in 148. Kunnam Assembly segment of Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chidambaram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and VCK won the Chidambaram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 22 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kunnam are: Ramachandran, R T (AIADMK), Sivasankar, S S (DMK), Pandiyan, S (BSP), Arul, P (NTK), Ravanan, M (NGPP), Kaarthikeyan, S (AMMK), Sathik Basha, A S (MNM), Arul, G (IND), Kathiravan, C (IND), Kalaiselvi, J (IND), Kalaiyarasi Saravanan (IND), Gowthaman, V (IND), Sureshkumar, S (IND), Selvam, J (IND), Selvaraju, R (IND), Balamurugan, S (IND), Prakash, M R (IND), Pugalenthi, Dr S (IND), Manikandan, K (IND), Mathiyazhagan, S (IND), Muthamilselvan, D (IND), Vinothkumar, M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.05%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.15%, while it was 81.97% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 148. Kunnam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 316. In 2011 there were 267 polling stations.

EXTENT:

148. Kunnam constituency comprises of the following areas of Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu: Sendurai Taluk Kunnam Taluk (Part) Thirumandurai, Pennakonam (South), Ogalur (West), Aduthurai, Ogalur (East), Athiyur (North), Athiyur (South), Agaram Sigoor, Vasistapuram, Keelaperambalur, Vayalapadi, Kilumathur (South), Kilumathur (North), Vadakalur, Perumathur (North), Sirumathur, Keelapuliyur (North), Keelapuliyur (South), Perumathur (South), Andi Kurumbalur, Nannai (West), Nannai (East), Olaippady (West), Olaippady (East), Thungapuram (North), Thungapuram (South), Paravai (East), Paravai (West), Malavarayanallur, Elumur (East), Elumur (West), Asur, Sithali (East), Sithali (West), Perali (North), Perali (South), Othiyam, Periyammapalayam, Kunnam, Varagur, Kolapady, Puduvettagudi, Kadur (North), Kadur (South), Periavenmani (East), Periavenmani (West), Melamathur, Alagiripalayam, Thondappadi, Koothur, Adhanur (South), Adhanur (North), Kottarai, Sathanur, Sirukanpur (East), Sirukanpur (West), Varagupadi, Karai (East), Karai (West), Therani, Ayinapuram, Kolakkanatham, Kolathur (West), Kolathur (East), Thimmur, Gudalur, Bhujangarayanallur, Nochikulam, Athur, Sillakudi (North) and Sillakudi (South) villages. Labbaikudikadu (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Perambalur.

The total area covered by Kunnam is 1008 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kunnam is: 11°13’54.5"N 79°00’55.1"E.

