Kunnamangalam Candidate List: Key Contests in Kunnamangalam Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kunnamangalam Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kunnamangalam seat is part of the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv. P.T.A. Rahim 'E' of IND won from this seat beating Adv.T. Siddiqu of INC by a margin of 11,205 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv.P.T.A.Rahim of IND won from this this constituency defeating U.C.Raman of IND by a margin of 3,269 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kozhikode Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kunnamangalam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kunnamangalam constituency are: P. T. A. Rahim of Ind., Dinesh Perumanna of Ind., V. K. Sajeevan of BJP