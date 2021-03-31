Kunnamkulam Candidate List: Key Contests in Kunnamkulam Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kunnamkulam Assembly constituency in Thrissur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kunnamkulam seat is part of the Alathur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections A C Moideen(E) of CPM won from this seat beating C P John of CMPKSC by a margin of 7,782 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Babu.M.Palissery of CPM won from this this constituency defeating C.P.John of CMPKSC by a margin of 481 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Alathur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kunnamkulam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kunnamkulam constituency are: A. C. Moideen of CPI(M), K. Jayasankar of CONG, K. K. Aneeshkumar of BJP