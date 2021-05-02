Kunnamkulam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

62. Kunnamkulam (कुन्नम्कुलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Thrissur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kunnamkulam is part of 9. Alathur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.07%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.32%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,98,258 eligible electors, of which 95,667 were male, 1,02,586 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kunnamkulam in 2021 is 1072.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,91,274 eligible electors, of which 91,136 were male, 1,00,138 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,161 eligible electors, of which 82,226 were male, 91,935 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kunnamkulam in 2016 was 217. In 2011, there were 168.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, A C Moideen(E) of CPIM won in this seat by defeating C P John of CMPKSC by a margin of 7,782 votes which was 5.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 41.92% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Babu.M.Palissery of CPIM won in this seat defeating C.P.John of CMPKSC by a margin of 481 votes which was 0.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 44.34% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 62. Kunnamkulam Assembly segment of Alathur Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Alathur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Alathur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kunnamkulam are: Adv K K Aneeshkumar (BJP), K Jayasankar (INC), A C Moideen (CPIM), V S Aboobacker (SDPOI), James Panadan (IND), Moideen K M S/O Muhammed (IND), A K Moidheenkutty (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.43%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.91%, while it was 75.42% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 62. Kunnamkulam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 159. In 2011 there were 155 polling stations.

EXTENT:

62. Kunnamkulam constituency comprises of the following areas of Thrissur district of Kerala: Kunnamkulam Municipality and Chowannur, Erumapetty, Kadangode, Kadavallur, Kattakampal, Porkulam and Veloor Panchayats in Thalappilly Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thrissur.

The total area covered by Kunnamkulam is 191 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kunnamkulam is: 10°40’08.8"N 76°04’06.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kunnamkulam results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam