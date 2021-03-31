Kunnathunad Candidate List: Key Contests in Kunnathunad Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kunnathunad Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kunnathunad seat is part of the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections V P Sajeendran of INC won from this seat beating Adv. Shiji Sivaji of CPM by a margin of 2,679 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections V.P. Sajeendran of INC won from this this constituency defeating M. A. Surendran of CPM by a margin of 8,732 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chalakudy Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kunnathunad Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kunnathunad constituency are: P. V. Sreejin of CPI(M), V. P. Sajeendran of CONG, Renu Suresh of BJP