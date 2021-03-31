politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»Kunnathunad Candidate List: Key Contests in Kunnathunad Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Kunnathunad Candidate List: Key Contests in Kunnathunad Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kunnathunad constituency are: P. V. Sreejin of CPI(M), V. P. Sajeendran of CONG, Renu Suresh of BJP

Kunnathunad Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kunnathunad seat is part of the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections V P Sajeendran of INC won from this seat beating Adv. Shiji Sivaji of CPM by a margin of 2,679 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections V.P. Sajeendran of INC won from this this constituency defeating M. A. Surendran of CPM by a margin of 8,732 votes.

RELATED NEWS

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chalakudy Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kunnathunad Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kunnathunad constituency are: P. V. Sreejin of CPI(M), V. P. Sajeendran of CONG, Renu Suresh of BJP

Tags
first published:March 31, 2021, 15:00 IST