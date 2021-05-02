Kunnathunad Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

84. Kunnathunad (कुन्नथुनद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Ernakulam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kunnathunad is part of 11. Chalakudy Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.85%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.68%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,87,701 eligible electors, of which 92,183 were male, 95,517 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kunnathunad in 2021 is 1036.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,72,595 eligible electors, of which 85,102 were male, 87,493 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,53,097 eligible electors, of which 77,303 were male, 75,799 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kunnathunad in 2016 was 212. In 2011, there were 163.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, V P Sajeendran of INC won in this seat by defeating Adv. Shiji Sivaji of CPIM by a margin of 2,679 votes which was 1.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.13% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, V.P. Sajeendran of INC won in this seat defeating M. A. Surendran of CPIM by a margin of 8,732 votes which was 6.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.72% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 84. Kunnathunad Assembly segment of Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Chalakudy Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Chalakudy Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kunnathunad are: Manikuttan A T (BSP), Renu Suresh (BJP), Adv P V Sreenijin (CPIM), V P Sajeendran (INC), Krishnan Eranhikal (SDPOI), Dr Sujith P Surendran (T20PA), Velayudhan V K (IND), Sujith K Surendran (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.99%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.94%, while it was 83.63% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 84. Kunnathunad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 171. In 2011 there were 171 polling stations.

EXTENT:

84. Kunnathunad constituency comprises of the following areas of Ernakulam district of Kerala: Aikaranad, Kizhakkambalam, Kunnathunad, Mazhuvannoor, Poothrikka, Thiruvaniyoor, Vadavucode-Puthencruz and Vazhakulam Panchayats in Kunnathunad Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Ernakulam.

The total area covered by Kunnathunad is 242 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kunnathunad is: 10°00’33.5"N 76°26’33.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kunnathunad results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam