Kunnathur Candidate List: Key Contests in Kunnathur Assembly Constituency of Kerala
Kunnathur Candidate List: Key Contests in Kunnathur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kunnathur constituency are: Kovoor Kunjumon of RSP(L), Ullas Kovoor of RSP, Raji Prasad of BJP

Kunnathur Assembly constituency in Kollam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kunnathur seat is part of the Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Kovoor Kunjumon of IND won from this seat beating Ullas Kovur of RSP by a margin of 20,529 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Kovoor Kunjumon of RSP won from this this constituency defeating P.K. Ravi of INC by a margin of 12,088 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mavelikkara Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kunnathur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 31, 2021, 16:05 IST