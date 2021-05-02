Kunnathur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

118. Kunnathur (कुन्नथुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kollam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kunnathur is part of 16. Mavelikkara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.8%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.77%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,06,117 eligible electors, of which 97,641 were male, 1,08,476 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kunnathur in 2021 is 1111.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,08,541 eligible electors, of which 1,00,431 were male, 1,08,110 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,417 eligible electors, of which 92,949 were male, 1,01,514 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kunnathur in 2016 was 1,245. In 2011, there were 1,357.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Kovoor Kunjumon of IND won in this seat by defeating Ullas Kovur of RSP by a margin of 20,529 votes which was 12.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 47.38% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kovoor Kunjumon of RSP won in this seat defeating P.K. Ravi of INC by a margin of 12,088 votes which was 8.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RSP had a vote share of 49.97% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 118. Kunnathur Assembly segment of Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Mavelikkara Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Mavelikkara Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kunnathur are: R S Anju (BSP), Ullas Kovoor (RVNSP), Rajiprasad (BJP), R Sukumaran (ADHRMP), Arunkumar S Uliyacovil (IND), Kovoor Kunjumon (IND), Manthara Velayudhan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.37%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.64%, while it was 74.09% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 118. Kunnathur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 173. In 2011 there were 172 polling stations.

EXTENT:

118. Kunnathur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kollam district of Kerala: East Kallada and Mundrothuruth Panchayats in Kollam Taluk and Kunnathur, Mynagappally, Poruvazhy, Sasthamcotta, Sooranad North, Sooranad South and West Kallada Panchayats in Kunnathoor Taluk and Pavithreswaram Panchayats in Kottarakkara Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kollam.

The total area covered by Kunnathur is 191 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kunnathur is: 9°03’10.8"N 76°38’22.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kunnathur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam