Kurhani Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Kurhani Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Kurhani (कुढ़नी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Muzaffarpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Muzaffarpur. Kurhani is part of 15. Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,91,066 eligible electors, of which 1,54,884 were male, 1,35,465 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,65,669 eligible electors, of which 1,42,900 were male, 1,22,764 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,417 eligible electors, of which 1,14,063 were male, 99,354 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kurhani in 2015 was 1,077. In 2010, there were 700.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Kedar Prasad Gupta of BJP won in this seat by defeating Manoj Kumar Singh of JDU by a margin of 11,570 votes which was 6.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.33% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Manoj Kumar Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Bijendra Chaudhary of LJP by a margin of 1,570 votes which was 1.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 28.28% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 93. Kurhani Assembly segment of Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ajay Nishad won the Muzaffarpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Muzaffarpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 30 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Kurhani are: Bijendra Chaudhary (INC), Vibhuti Priyam (NCP), Suresh Kumar Sharma (BJP), Ajay Kumar S/O Raghunath Ojha (BVP), Md. Amin (BPL), Arvind Kumar Chaudhary (SUCI), Avinash Kumar (LJD), Kundan Kumar (BSKPT), Kumar Harsh (JTP), Kumari Jaya Prabha (BJKDD), Kumareshwar Sahay (VBA), Dhanavati Devi (LCD), Dharvindra Kumar (RPIA), Pallavi Sinha (PP), Manoj Kumar (JDR), Ravi Atal (JAPL), Ram Babu Sah (JVKP), Ramdhani Mahato (BMP), Shiva Bihari Singhania (BHNP), Sanjay Kumar (SJDD), Ajay Kumar S/O Narayan Singh (IND), Amroop Kumar (IND), Deva Nand Singh (IND), Naqui Ahmad (IND), Pappu Kumar (IND), Praveen Jeet Pushkar (IND), Rajeshwar Prasad (IND), Suresh Kumar Gupta (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.3%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 65.13%, while it was 60.9% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 286 polling stations in 93. Kurhani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 250. In 2010 there were 235 polling stations.

Extent:

93. Kurhani constituency comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar: Community Development Block Kurhani. It shares an inter-state border with Muzaffarpur.

Kurhani seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Kurhani is 257.38 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kurhani is: 26°00'57.2"N 85°22'01.9"E.

