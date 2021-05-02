Kurinjipadi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

156. Kurinjipadi (कुरिंजीपदी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Kurinjipadi is part of 26. Cuddalore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,43,164 eligible electors, of which 1,19,866 were male, 1,23,272 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kurinjipadi in 2021 is 1028.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,23,575 eligible electors, of which 1,11,252 were male, 1,12,318 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,915 eligible electors, of which 93,413 were male, 88,501 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kurinjipadi in 2016 was 33. In 2011, there were 33.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Panneerselvam Mrk of DMK won in this seat by defeating Rajendran R of AIADMK by a margin of 28,108 votes which was 14.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 44.03% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, R.Rajendran of AIADMK won in this seat defeating M.R.K.Panneerselvam of DMK by a margin of 23,848 votes which was 15.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 56.38% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 156. Kurinjipadi Assembly segment of Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Cuddalore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Cuddalore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Kurinjipadi are: Selvi Ramajayam (AIADMK), M R K Panneerselvam (DMK), T Velayudham (BSP), K Chandramouli (JDS), S Sumathi (NTK), R Muthukrishnan (ADK), A Vasanthakumar (AMMK), R Sarathkumar (IND), Brijita Roslene (IND), L Madhiyazhagan (IND), N Muthazhagan (IND), R Rajesh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.06%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.23%, while it was 86.64% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 156. Kurinjipadi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 251. In 2011 there were 221 polling stations.

EXTENT:

156. Kurinjipadi constituency comprises of the following areas of Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu: Cuddalore Taluk (Part) Kunamangalam, Pillali, Tiruvandipuram, Karuppadithundu, Arisipperiyankuppam, Kumarapettai, Otteri, Tirumanikkuli, Vanamadevi, Vilangalpattu, Naduvirappattu, Chennappanayakkanpalayam, Vellakarai, Ramapuram, Mavadipalayam, Karaiyeravittakuppam, Vettukkulam, Ponnaiyankuppam, Pachchyankuppam, Kudikkadu, Karaikkadu, Annavalli, Gangamanayakkankuppam, Valudambattu, Tondamanatham, Sedappalayam, Tiyagavelli, Sembankuppam, Kodandaramapuram, Ambalavanampettai, Toppukollai, Thimaravuthankuppam, Krishnankuppam, Thambipalayam, Ayikuppam, Agaram, Anukkambattu, Tiruchchepuram, Kayalpattu, Kambalimedu, Alappakkam, Puvanikuppam, Idankondambattu, Akgatimmapuram, Ranganathapuram, Kesavanarayanapuram, Tambipettai, Peddunayakkankuppam, Kanjamandanpettai, Thaiyalgunampattinam, Tirttanagari, Adinarayanapuram, Tanur, Andarmullippallam, Sirupalaiyur, Karuveppambadi, Kannadi, Adurkuppam, Virupakshi, Rajakuppam, Karunguli, Kolakkudi, Nayinakuppam, Maruvay, Arangamangalam, Kurinjipadi, Kalkunam, Guruvappanpettai, Poothampadi, Melapuduppettai, Aduragaram, Kothavacheri and Kundiyamallur villages. Kurinjipadi (TP) and Vadalur (TP). It shares an inter-state border with Cuddalore.

The total area covered by Kurinjipadi is 414 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kurinjipadi is: 11°37’00.5"N 79°38’52.4"E.

