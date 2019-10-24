Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Kurla Election Results 2019 Live Updates (कुर्ला): Mangesh Kudalkar of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kurla (कुर्ला) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kurla (कुर्ला) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
174. Kurla (कुर्ला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,73,525 eligible electors, of which 1,50,836 were male, 1,22,685 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 43 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,90,484 eligible electors, of which 1,63,573 were male, 1,26,906 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 43 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,84,951.
Kurla has an elector sex ratio of 813.37.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mangesh Kudalkar of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12679 votes which was 9.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 31.04% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Milind (Anna ) Kamble of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 6971 votes which was 5.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 34.56% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 174. Kurla Assembly segment of Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-Central Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 44.84%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 46.12%, while it was 42.53 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.28%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 287 polling stations in 174. Kurla constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 280.
Extent: 174. Kurla constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1976, Ward No. 1977 (Part)-E.B. No. 1 to 86, 89 to 264, 267 to 271, 274, 275, 289, 291 to 294, Ward No. 2179 (Part)- E.B. No. 1 to 86, 508 to 600, 612 to 616, Ward No. 1975 (Part) - E.B. No 1 to 27, 29 to 46, 127 to 147, 156 to 201.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Kurla is: 19.0555 72.8908.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kurla results.
