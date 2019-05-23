Kurnool Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kurnool Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- B.Surya Prakash Reddy NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sandyapogu Raghavendra IND -- -- Shaik Abdul Gafoor IND -- -- K.A.Vijaya Sarathi IND -- -- B.Sreenivasarao CPI(M) -- -- Teetla Shadrack TDP -- -- T.G.Bharath PSHP -- -- Dr. Kakarawada Chinna Venkata Swamy RRS -- -- Gorantla Ramanjaneyulu AYCP -- -- Abdul Hafeez Khan.B BCUF -- -- Abdul Sattar (A.S.R) BJP -- -- Venkata Subba Reddy.B IND -- -- V.E.Raju IND -- -- Puli Jacob IND -- -- Ismail Mohammad IND -- -- S.A.N. Gani RPI(A) -- -- Manchalla Babuji RPI(K) -- -- Bandapalli Shiva Kumar SFB -- -- Chakravarthi Nayakanti ICF -- -- Paradesi. Yonathan IND -- -- S.A. Gaffoor IND -- -- K. Chandrakanth IND -- -- Jalli. Venkatesh. Valmiki IND -- -- S.Nazeer Ahmmad INC -- -- M.John Wilson IND -- -- Jangam Bharath Kumar IND -- -- S.Chandra Sekhar YSRCP -- -- Abdul Hafeez Khan

137. Kurnool is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,58,815 voters of which 1,27,177 are male and 1,31,596 are female and 42 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kurnool, recorded a voter turnout of 59.27%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 58.71% and in 2009, 52.82% of Kurnool's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, S V Mohan Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,479 votes which was 2.41% of the total votes polled. S V Mohan Reddy polled a total of 1,44,245 (61.28%) votes.INC's T G Venkatesh won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 44067 (39.44%) votes. T G Venkatesh polled 1,11,726 which was 61.28% of the total votes polled.Kurnool went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कर्नूल (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కర్నూలు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).137. Kurnool is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,58,815 voters of which 1,27,177 are male and 1,31,596 are female and 42 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kurnool, recorded a voter turnout of 59.27%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 58.71% and in 2009, 52.82% of Kurnool's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, S V Mohan Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,479 votes which was 2.41% of the total votes polled. S V Mohan Reddy polled a total of 1,44,245 (61.28%) votes.INC's T G Venkatesh won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 44067 (39.44%) votes. T G Venkatesh polled 1,11,726 which was 61.28% of the total votes polled.Kurnool went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कर्नूल (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కర్నూలు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).137. Kurnool is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,58,815 voters of which 1,27,177 are male and 1,31,596 are female and 42 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kurnool, recorded a voter turnout of 59.27%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 58.71% and in 2009, 52.82% of Kurnool's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, S V Mohan Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,479 votes which was 2.41% of the total votes polled. S V Mohan Reddy polled a total of 1,44,245 (61.28%) votes.INC's T G Venkatesh won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 44067 (39.44%) votes. T G Venkatesh polled 1,11,726 which was 61.28% of the total votes polled.Kurnool went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कर्नूल (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కర్నూలు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)