Kurseong Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

24. Kurseong (कुर्सियांग), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Darjeeling district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Sikkim (South District, Nepal Districts). Kurseong is part of 4. Darjeeling Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.7%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,34,187 eligible electors, of which 1,14,494 were male, 1,19,691 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kurseong in 2021 is 1045.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,25,802 eligible electors, of which 1,12,129 were male, 1,13,673 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,531 eligible electors, of which 99,163 were male, 98,368 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kurseong in 2016 was 5,673. In 2011, there were 3,589.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Rohit Sharma of GOJAM won in this seat by defeating Shanta Chhetri of TMC by a margin of 33,726 votes which was 20.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. GOJAM had a vote share of 53.03% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rohit Sharma of GOJAM won in this seat defeating Pemu Chhetri of GNLF by a margin of 93,096 votes which was 60.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. GOJAM had a vote share of 74% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 24. Kurseong Assembly segment of Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Darjeeling Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Darjeeling Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kurseong are: Uttam Brahman (CPIM), Bishnu Prasad Sharma (BJP), Ugam Lama (IND), Tshering Lama (IND), Narbu Lama (IND), Pranav Pradhan (IND), Bikram Rai (IND), Bhupendra Lepcha (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.93%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 72.89%, while it was 78.42% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 334 polling stations in 24. Kurseong constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 290. In 2011 there were 255 polling stations.

EXTENT:

24. Kurseong constituency comprises of the following areas of Darjeeling district of West Bengal: 1. Gorabari Margaret’s Hope, Lower Sonada-I, Lower Sonada- II, Munda Kothi and Upper Sonada GPs of CDB Jorebunglow Sukiapokhri 2. CDB Mirik, 3. Mirik (NA), 4. CDB Kurseong, 5. Kurseong (M) 6. (i) Sitong Forest (Village), (ii) Sivok Hill Forest (Village), (iii) Sivok Forest (Village) in Champasari GP of CDB Matigara and 7. CDB Rangli Rangliot. It shares an inter-state border with Darjeeling.

The total area covered by Kurseong is 702 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kurseong is: 26°54’37.4"N 88°19’12.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Kurseong results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam