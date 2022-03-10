Kursi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Kursi seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Santosh Kumar (IND), Mohd. Maksood Ansari (PEP), Neeraj Kumar Rawat (AAP), Dinesh Chandra Saini (PSPA), Kumail Asharaf Khan (AIMIM), Shrimati Urmila Patel (INC), Kumari Meeta Gautam (BSP), Rakesh Kumar Verma (SP), Sakendra Pratap (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 72.9%, which is 2.76% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sakendra Pratap Verma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kursi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.266 Kursi (कुर्सी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. Kursi is part of Barabanki Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.42% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.75%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,80,592 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,03,844 were male and 1,76,713 female and 35 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kursi in 2019 was: 867 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,34,332 eligible electors, of which 2,01,339 were male,1,73,312 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,47,743 eligible electors, of which 1,88,605 were male, 1,59,138 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kursi in 2017 was 43. In 2012, there were 30 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sakendra Pratap Verma of BJP won in this seat defeating Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai of SP by a margin of 28,679 which was 10.92% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.26% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Fareed Mahfooj Kidwai of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kumari Meeta Gautam of BSP by a margin of 23,937 votes which was 10.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 34.17% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 266 Kursi Assembly segment of the 53. Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency. Upendra Singh Rawat of BJP won the Barabanki Parliament seat defeating Ram Sagar Rawat of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Barabanki Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 24 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.14%, while it was 67.48% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Kursi went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.266 Kursi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 409. In 2012, there were 359 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.266 Kursi comprises of the following areas of Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Fatehpur, 2 Vishunpur, 3 Kursi, Fatehpur Nagar Panchayat, Panchayats 63 Bhatuwamau, 64 Kaitha, 65 Belhara, 66 Sademau, 67 Ujarwara, 68 Loharpur, 69 Para, 70 Chheda, 71 Bindauradharthariya, 72 Basaree, 76 Mohammadpurkhala, 77 Alhemau, 79 Jagatpur, 80 Surjanpur and 81 Raipur of 4 Mohammadpur KC of 4 Fatehpur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Kursi constituency, which are: Mahmoodabad, Sidhauli, Bakshi Kaa Talab, Barabanki, Ram Nagar, Sevata. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Kursi is approximately 677 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kursi is: 27°10’20.6"N 81°07’22.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kursi results.

