Kushmandi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

37. Kushmandi (कुष्मंडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Kushmandi is part of 6. Balurghat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 44.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.86%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,19,743 eligible electors, of which 1,14,059 were male, 1,05,678 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kushmandi in 2021 is 927.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,91,402 eligible electors, of which 1,00,799 were male, 90,601 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,55,978 eligible electors, of which 82,827 were male, 73,151 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kushmandi in 2016 was 71. In 2011, there were 55.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Narmada Chandra Roy of RSP won in this seat by defeating Rekha Roy of TMC by a margin of 3,529 votes which was 2.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RSP had a vote share of 42.18% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Narmada Chandra Roy of RSP won in this seat defeating Parthasarathi Sarkar of INC by a margin of 3,643 votes which was 2.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RSP had a vote share of 47.42% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 37. Kushmandi Assembly segment of Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Balurghat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Balurghat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Kushmandi are: Narmada Chandra Roy (RVNSP), Biswanath Sarkar (BSP), Ranjit Kumar Roy (BJP), Rekha Roy (TMC), Bhimnal Sarkar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.98%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.44%, while it was 89.83% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 303 polling stations in 37. Kushmandi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 218. In 2011 there were 201 polling stations.

EXTENT:

37. Kushmandi constituency comprises of the following areas of Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kushmandi, 2. Belbari-II, Jahangirpur and Sukdebpur GPs of CDB Gangarampur. It shares an inter-state border with Dakshin Dinajpur.

The total area covered by Kushmandi is 337 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kushmandi is: 25°30’12.2"N 88°21’43.6"E.

