Kushtagi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur Wins

Live election result of 60 Kushtagi constituencies (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kushtagi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:29 PM IST
Kushtagi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur Wins
Live election result of 60 Kushtagi constituencies (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Kushtagi MLA.
Kushtagi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Koppal district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Koppal Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,23,803 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,13,134 are male, 1,10,521 female and 10 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.57 and the approximate literacy rate is 67%
Live Status INC Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC8756752.73%Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur
BJP6953641.88%Doddanagouda Hanamagouda Patil
JD(S)40022.41%H. C. Neeravari
NOTA18671.12%Nota
IND11520.69%Vazeer B Gonal
IND5530.33%Ramanagouda Malipatil
INCP4920.30%Manjula Mariyappa Madiwal
IND3350.20%Balaraj Yadav
RJSBP3030.18%Yallanagouda
HJP2490.15%Shivaraddi Sahebagouda

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,037 votes (2.2%) securing 31.83% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 71.81%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,770 votes (1.72%) registering 32.7% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Kushtagi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

