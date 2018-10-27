Kushwaha to Meet Amit Shah on Monday After Talks With Tejashwi Yadav Set Tongues Wagging

A day after Amit Shah and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar announced a 50-50 seat-sharing formula in Bihar for the Lok Sabha elections, RLSP president and alliance partner Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday said he would meet the BJP chief.“Shah called me this morning and requested me to come to Delhi for talks today or tomorrow but I am busy in party activities. I have said I will be in Delhi on the 29th,” Kushwaha said.After months of speculation, Shah on Friday announced that the party has reached an agreement with JD(U) in Bihar for the elections next year. The announcement came after the Bihar chief minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah at each of their residences in the capital for more than an hour.Shah, during the announcement, asserted that the four allies would remain together, but there are already murmurs that point to the contrary. "Upendra Kushwaha and Ram Vilas Paswan will remain with us. When a new ally has joined us, there will be a reduction in seat share for everyone," Shah told reporters.However, just hours later, Kushwaha met RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar, triggering speculations that he would exit the alliance.A picture of the meeting between the two leaders in Bihar's Arwal district was shared by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on its WhatsApp group."People are free to draw their own conclusions. I can only say that the meeting was not pre-planned. It was a coincidence that he and I were at the Circuit House at the same time and hence it was natural for us to exchange pleasantries," Yadav, the former deputy chief minister, said.