Kuthuparamba Candidate List: Key Contests in Kuthuparamba Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kuthuparamba Assembly constituency in Kannur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kuthuparamba seat is part of the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections K K Shailaja Teacher of CPM won from this seat beating K P Mohanan S/O P R Kurup of JDU by a margin of 12,291 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.P.Mohanan S/O P R Kurup of SJD won from this this constituency defeating S A Puthiya Valappil of IND by a margin of 3,303 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Vadakara Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kuthuparamba Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kuthuparamba constituency are: K. P. Mohanan of LJD, Pottankandi Abdulla of IUML, C. Sadanandan Master of BJP