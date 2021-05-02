Kuthuparamba Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

14. Kuthuparamba (कुथुपरम्बा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kannur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kuthuparamba is part of 3. Vadakara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.42%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,94,124 eligible electors, of which 92,833 were male, 1,01,291 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kuthuparamba in 2021 is 1091.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,81,095 eligible electors, of which 85,535 were male, 95,560 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,60,335 eligible electors, of which 74,506 were male, 85,829 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kuthuparamba in 2016 was 412. In 2011, there were 309.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, K K Shailaja Teacher of CPIM won in this seat by defeating K P Mohanan S/O P R Kurup of JDU by a margin of 12,291 votes which was 8.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 45.64% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.P.Mohanan S/O P R Kurup of SJD won in this seat defeating S A Puthiya Valappil of IND by a margin of 3,303 votes which was 2.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SJD had a vote share of 44.68% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 14. Kuthuparamba Assembly segment of Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Vadakara Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Vadakara Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kuthuparamba are: Pottankandi Abdulla (IUML), C Sadanandan Master (BJP), K P Mohanan (LTJD), Abdulla Puthiyaparambath (IND), Mohanan Kunhiparambath Meethal (IND), Mohanan K P Kaithavecha Parambath (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.15%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.09%, while it was 79.8% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 14. Kuthuparamba constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 154. In 2011 there were 147 polling stations.

EXTENT:

14. Kuthuparamba constituency comprises of the following areas of Kannur district of Kerala: Kuthuparamba Municipality and Kariyad, Kottayam –Malabar, Kunnothuparambu, Mokeri, Panoor, Pattiom, Peringalam and Thriprangottur Panchayats in Thalassery Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kannur.

The total area covered by Kuthuparamba is 242 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kuthuparamba is: 11°47’42.0"N 75°38’40.6"E.

