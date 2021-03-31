Kuttanad Candidate List: Key Contests in Kuttanad Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Kuttanad Assembly constituency in Alappuzha district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kuttanad seat is part of the Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Thomas Chandy of NCP won from this seat beating Adv.Jacob Abraham of KECM by a margin of 4,891 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Thomas Chandy of NCP won from this this constituency defeating Dr.K.C.Joseph of KECM by a margin of 7,971 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mavelikkara Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kuttanad Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kuttanad constituency are: Thomas K. Thomas of NCP, Jacob Abraham of KC(J), Thampi Mettuthara of BDJS