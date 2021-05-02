Kuttanad Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

106. Kuttanad (कुट्टनाड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Alappuzha district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kuttanad is part of 16. Mavelikkara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,67,970 eligible electors, of which 81,195 were male, 86,775 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kuttanad in 2021 is 1069.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,65,172 eligible electors, of which 80,091 were male, 85,081 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,50,213 eligible electors, of which 72,921 were male, 77,292 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kuttanad in 2016 was 1,374. In 2011, there were 1,092.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Thomas Chandy of NCP won in this seat by defeating Adv.Jacob Abraham of KCM by a margin of 4,891 votes which was 3.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 38.52% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Thomas Chandy of NCP won in this seat defeating Dr.K.C.Joseph of KCM by a margin of 7,971 votes which was 6.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 50.81% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 106. Kuttanad Assembly segment of Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Mavelikkara Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Mavelikkara Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kuttanad are: Thomas K Thomas (NCP), Adv Jacob Abraham (KEC), Thampi Mettuthara (BDJS), Biju Xavier (SUCOIC), Dr Vinu (DSJP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.25%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.76%, while it was 78.64% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 106. Kuttanad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 168. In 2011 there were 168 polling stations.

EXTENT:

106. Kuttanad constituency comprises of the following areas of Alappuzha district of Kerala: Champakkulam, Edathua, Kainakary, Kavalam, Muttar, Nedumudi, Neelamperoor, Pulinkunnu, Ramankary, Thakazhy, Thalavady and Veliyanad Panchayats in Kuttanad Taluk and Veeyapuram Panchayat in Karthikappally Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Alappuzha.

The total area covered by Kuttanad is 327 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kuttanad is: 9°26’32.6"N 76°26’29.8"E.

